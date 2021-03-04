



The convoy of Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State was involved in an accident on Thursday.

The incident happened while the governor was returning to his State from Bauchi where he attended a meeting of the Northeast Governors’ Forum.

Coincidentally, two days ago, the convoy of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi was involved in an accident where 10 policemen sustained injuries but no life was lost.

Newsmen learnt that one of the tyres of the SUV conveying the Director-General Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, burst in motion.





The driver of the vehicle simply identified as Malam Babangida was said to have lost control of the vehicle and lost his life in the process while the other occupants sustained injuries.

Those in the ill-fated vehicle were identified as Umar Mahmud Gwani of GMC TV, his Cameraman, Mohammed Adamu Osama, and a Photographer, Malam Auwal.

The injured victims are currently being treated at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.