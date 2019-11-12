<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly Hon. Shuaibu Haruna, has been impeached.

He was impeached on Tuesday and has since been replaced by the member representing Kwami West, Sidi Buba.

The motion to impeach the former deputy Speaker was moved by Adamu Pata, member representing Yamaltu East; and was seconded by the member representing Billiri West Tulfugut Kardi.

Twenty-one out of the 24-member Gombe State House of Assembly supported the impeachment of the embattled deputy Speaker.

The new deputy Speaker, Sidi Buba, has since assumed office.

Reasons for impeaching Haruna were not stated, but sources at the assembly complex speculated that he attended the swearing-in ceremony for commissioners, after it had been agreed that all lawmakers should boycott all state functions of the executive.

Newsmen also gathered that Haruna was alleged to be “more loyal” to the governor than the leadership of the Assembly.