A 23-year-old woman, Divine Isa, on Monday in Lagos appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a cell phone worth N260, 000.

Isa, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

She pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, however, said that the defendant committed the offences with one other still at large on June 13, at Ikeja Traveler Inn Hotel, Lagos.

She said that the defendant stole the phone belonging to the complainant, Mr Victor Onekama.

Edeme said that the defendant also obtained a plate of food and drinks valued at N32, 000 on the pretext that she would pay later, a representation she knew was false.

“The defendant and her accomplice entered the hotel, ordered a plate of food, and drinks, and after eating, stole the phone from where the complainant had kept it.

“They sneaked out of the hotel without paying for the food and drinks consumed.

“She was later apprehended and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

Edeme said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Aderibigbe, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aderibigbe said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She said the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 3, for mention.