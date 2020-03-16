<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos state police command has arrested seven Ghanaians for drug trafficking in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

The suspects were arrested on March 14 by policemen attached to Oke Odo Police Station of the Lagos State Police Command during a routine patrol.

They had attempted to smuggle illicit substance into the country.





Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed that one Okechukwu who resides in Ghana collected money from them and promised to take them to Libya, but brought them to Nigeria and abandoned them.

Lagos Police Spokesperson Bala Elkana confirming the arrest said the Ghanaians were caught with illicit drugs.

Elkana added that investigations are still ongoing.

“Three Ghanian international passports and some capsules suspected to be illicit drugs were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing,” Elkana added.