Police in Niger on Wednesday confirmed the death of a couple in Maitunbi area of Minna from generator fumes.

DSP Mohammed Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the incident occurred on Monday night.

“The incident occurred on Monday night, but was reported to the police on Tuesday by neighbours at 8: 00 a.m.,” Abubakar said.

He explained that the deceased couple, Malam Adamu Mohammed, 30 and Sumaiya Adamu, 20, got married in December 2018.

He said that Malam Dahiru Mohammed, a brother to the late Adamu, visited the couple on Tuesday.

The PPRO said that when Dahiru knocked on their door and there was no response, he left without seeing them.

“When nobody attended to Dahiru he left the house of the deceased couple,” he said.

He explained that neighbours who did not see them coming out from their apartment raised concerns and had to break in.

“When the neighbors discovered what had happened they reported the issue to the police,” he said.

Abubakar explained that on the fateful night, the deceased couple had put on the generator, which they recently purchased, in one of their rooms that had no ventilation and slept in the next room.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple died as a result of the generator fumes.

“They died due to lack of ventilation from the generator fumes,” the police spokesman said.

It was gathered from family sources that the couple has since been buried according to Islamic rites.