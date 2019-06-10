<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was a tragedy in Imo State on Monday as no fewer than ten traditional wedding guests died of fume from a generator and twenty others hospitalised.

The incident happened at Umuomumu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

A community source told newsmen that the wedding guests from Anambra State decided to pass the night at their in-law’s house after the ceremony.

It was the fume from the generator which ran through the night until morning that killed them, our correspondent was told.

The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed the development to our correspondent said, “the generator was on in the kitchen while the doors and widows of the rooms the guests slept were locked.”

“It is a case of sudden and natural death but we have commenced an investigation. Assistance is being rendered to the survivors.”

The victims and survivors were taken to Ikeduru General Hospital.

Newsmen were not allowed to speak to the hospital management.