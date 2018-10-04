



The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects in a community in Plateau State, in connection with the disappearance of one of a retired senior officer.

The army gave the number of the arrested suspects through its official Twitter handle Wednesday night.

Muhammed Alkali, a retired, major-general, was declared missing September 3 while driving to Bauchi from Abuja.

Newsmen reported how the community was cordoned off and people arrested in the early hours of Wednesday following the discovery of the car in which the general was travelling.

“The first phase of the operation involved combing the entire Dura Community in Du District of Jos South LGA of Plateau State. 30 suspects were arrested. Weapons recovered from some of the suspects Include 3x (three number) locally made single barrel guns, 3x (three number) locally made pistols,” the army said via its Twitter handle..

Kayode Ogunsanya, deputy Information officer, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, who confirmed the arrests, however said he could not ascertain the number of the suspects arrested as at press time on Wednesday.

”It is normal that when you conduct such operation, some people will be apprehended,” Ogunsanya, a colonel, said.

“They were screened and sorted out based on the degree of their culpability at the venue. After sorting out, the suspects were arrested and brought to the barracks for further investigation. At the moment, we can’t ascertain the number of the people arrested.”

Since the retired officer was declared missing, the Nigerian Army constituted a search and rescue team comprising personnel of different security agencies to look for him.

Last Saturday, the army announced it had recovered the missing general’s car, as well as his blood-stained shirt and boxers in a pond in the community.

Two days later, more vehicles were recovered from the ‘death pool.’