Another gas explosion has occurred in Abeokuta, injuring two people.

The explosion occurred on Friday, barely 24 hours after one person was killed and another injured in a gas explosion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, and a few days after two people died in another gas explosion at a hotel owned by former governor Gbenga Daniel.

Newsmen report that Friday’s explosion occurred at the CSCC construction yard at the Onikoko area of Abeokuta.

Two people were seriously injured while vehicles were destroyed by the explosion.

It was gathered that the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Newsmen also gathered that the explosion occurred from a cylinder filled with gas but not in use.

The explosion affected many buildings on the Onikoko-Adigbe axis, vehicles, and a teacher in a classroom at St. Louis College, Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Kehinde Onasanya, and some other officials of the state, urgently visited the scene of the incident to assess the damage.





Meanwhile, the state government has stopped the sale of industrial gas to avert further explosions.

Ogunbanwo made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta.

The commissioner said that the state government had put a temporary stop to the sale of industrial gas in the state, as a result of multiple gas explosions in recent times.

Ogunbanwo said that all major players were expected to abide by the directive, warning that anyone selling adulterated gas products or violating safety protocols would face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the governor, Dapo Abiodun, had been in consultations with relevant agencies of government and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate and bring to book those engaging in sharp practices that could cause gas explosion.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya, described the incident as ugly, urging that it must be nipped in the bud.

Earlier, a team consisting of Messrs Ogunbanwo, Oresanya, and some other government officials visited scenes of gas explosion and some gas plant outlets.

This led to the sealing of two gas plants in Omida and Idi-Ori in Abeokuta.