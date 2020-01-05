<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday consoled the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, over the early morning inferno that razed the Akesan market in Oyo, describing the incidence which occasioned “unprecedented” loss as disastrous.

Adams, who expressed great shock over the occurrence, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

He noted that though causes of the fire incident still remained sketchy, reports indicated that the incident had affected substantial parts of the market, leaving all the traders mourning the sad fate that befell them in the early hours of Sunday.

According to him, the incident will definitely affect the fortunes as well as the tourism potentials of the town, adding that many of the traders in the affected market might not be able to get over this sad incident.

He, however, expressed the belief that the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde would respond to the incident by doing a thorough investigation in order to unravel the mystery behind the midnight inferno.

“I received with great shock, the news of the early morning fire outbreak that had wreak great havoc on the ancient market in Yoruba land.

“As much as I share in the grief with our father, the Alaafin of Oyo, and all sons and daughters of the town, I pray that this kind of unfortunate incident will never happen again,” he said.

“Akesan market is the central and major market in Oyo with a rich history. Oyo has never witnessed this monumental loss because the market is our heritage and it is part of what makes Oyo town the centre of culture and tradition. I know the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, will respond to the incident by doing a thorough investigation in order to unravel the causes of the mystery behind the midnight inferno,” he said.