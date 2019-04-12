<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A notorious gang of youths known in Adamawa State as Shilla Boys has killed a 24-year-old student and injured an octogenarian as well as some other people in three separate incidents around Jimeta, Yola, during the week.

In Hospital road area, the Shilla Boys rounded up a Computer Science student of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Emmanuel Hassan and beat him to death.

The murder of Hassan, who was described as an easy going, hard-working young man who combined studies with work, has become a source of grief to his aged father and other relatives now in grieving at their Post Office area residence in Jimeta.

Emmanuel’s elder sister, Lydia Hassan, who spoke to our correspondent on the incident on Friday, said the hoodlums surrounded Emmanuel at a famous joint Madam State and began to beat him.

She said when Emmanuel struggled to climb over a nearby fence to the other side in a bid to escape, his attackers shouted ‘barawo, barawo’ in Hausa, meaning ‘thief, thief’, following which a crowd which had gathered, joined the Shilla Boys in subjecting the deceased to jungle justice.

“We were told by those who witnessed the incident that Emmanuel’s terrified exclamations that he was not a thief fell on deaf ears and they punched him to death,” the sister said.

Lydia said the family was not aware that Emmanuel had any issue that could warrant the ruthlessness of the Shilla Boys but she was sure Emmanuel did not have the mind or time to be a thief.

“Emmanuel was always busy at school or at the Azuri club where he did part time work as a maintenance electrician. He had no time or need for criminal activities,” she said.

At the Wauro-jabbe community in the same Jimeta in Yola North LGA, the Shilla Boys also abducted a minor, Kumaga Yohanna.

They were reportedly on their way to the bush with him when they encountered a team of police and vigilante who rescued him after giving the armed youths a chase.

At the Bachure area of Jimeta, the Shila Boys stabbed a woman, said to be in her 80s.

It was gathered she had to be admitted in a hospital.

A source said the boys had earlier carried out mass attack in a street in Bachure where they injured some people.

They were said to have descended on the octogenarian when they could not get her son.

The police confirmed the incidents but said 16 people had so far been arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Othman Abubakar, assured the suspects will be treated in accordance to the dictates of the law.