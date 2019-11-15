<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Herdsmen has extended their inhumane disturbances to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) as the school authority alleges their constant harassment on students in and outside the premises.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, professor Francis Eze who disclosed this to newsmen who paid him a courtesy visit at the citadel of learning yesterday noted that the activities of the herders is presently given the students and staff of the school a lot of concern.

The VC further stated that the herdsmen has also destroyed the crops planted in the school premises by it’s students.

“Our major challenge now is the harassment of our students and destruction of crops by the herdsmen, they have not been fair to us, this gives us a lot of concern,” Eze said.

A female student of the school who do not want her name mentioned also alleged that they are afraid of moving around at nights for fear of being harassed by the herders.

The source said ” moving about at night is a source of worry to us now, we don’t know who the next victim would be, they rough handle us especially girls”

Similarly, the VC has expressed his displeasure of cult activities in the school but noted that the security in place in the school have been doing a tremendous job.

On encroachment of the school premises by the school’s host communities, Eze cautioned that if it continues , the host community might be loosing economically.

He informed that the school planned a befitting teaching hospital in the premises which he said presently situated at about 4,500 hectares but the encroachment is hindering it’s commencement.

“Another problem we are having is encroachment by the host communities , we are tired of complaining about this, we have planned a teaching hospital and other projects within the school but some selfish people who demand ten percent over a land would not let this be” Eze said.