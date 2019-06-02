<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Less than two months after three students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) were found dead after taking tramadol and other harmful drugs, a graduate of the University has drowned in a hotel swimming pool.

The victim, a Microbiology graduate identified as Stephen Igwilo, died in a hotel in one of the host communities.

According to reports Igwilo who was among the last batch of graduates of the institution, went to swim in a swimming pool in a hotel located at Eziobodo before the unfortunate incident.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mrs. Uche Bright-Nwaelue, confirmed the incident, adding that Igwilo was among the last graduating students of the institution.

Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, said he was yet to be officially briefed, but promised to investigate.