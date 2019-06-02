Less than two months after three students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) were found dead after taking tramadol and other harmful drugs, a graduate of the University has drowned in a hotel swimming pool.

The victim, a Microbiology graduate identified as Stephen Igwilo, died in a hotel in one of the host communities.

According to reports Igwilo who was among the last batch of graduates of the institution, went to swim in a swimming pool in a hotel located at Eziobodo before the unfortunate incident.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mrs. Uche Bright-Nwaelue, confirmed the incident, adding that Igwilo was among the last graduating students of the institution.

Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, said he was yet to be officially briefed, but promised to investigate.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories