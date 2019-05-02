<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A student of The Federal University of Technology, Akure, Israel Anuoluwapo, was yesterday knocked down by a vehicle in motion.

It was gathered that the deceased, a hundred level student of the Department of Mathematics, was knocked down by a reckless hit and run driver some 1000 meters from the north gate of the University along the Ilesha-Akure Road on Tuesday, April 30.

Israel was immediately rushed to the university’s Health Centre from where he was transferred to the State Specialist Hospital Akure, due to the severity of his injuries.

He was thereafter rushed to the Trauma Centre, Ondo; where he died later that day.

On Wednesday, May 1 the Students’ Union Government of the university led the students in a peaceful protest to show their grievances on the death of their colleague.

The angry students warned that such a wicked act would not be tolerated again. They called on the relevant agencies to ensure motorists do not drive recklessly on the road.

Speaking to newsmen on the incident, the Deputy Corps Commander, Ondo State Command of FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, referred to the situation as unfortunate.

He disclosed that the incident had happened before men of the FRSC got to the scene, adding that the reckless driver must be unstable mentally while driving.

He said the corps is investigating the incident and also putting in place measures to prevent such avoidable accident.