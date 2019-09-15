<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The administrative machinery of the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) will relocate to Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, in response to the killing of two students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, its National Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Farouk said.

The Students had on last Tuesday staged a violent protest in Oye Ekiti over incessant power outage in the host community, leading to attack on Erelu Fayemi while on an empowerment and advocacy tour to engage with women in the local government.

They were said to have engaged the security operatives detailed with the First Lady in a clash with two persons killed and several others injured and over a dozen of vehicles vandalised by the rampaging students.

In a statement signed and issued by its National Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Farouk, the students’ body called on all affiliate unions, elected and active members of the organization in Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun to mobilise in solidarity with FUOYE students.

According to the statement, the students’ body National Secretariat will be relocated to Ado-Ekiti on Sunday with a meeting fixed for FUOYE SUG executives and NANS/JCC Ekiti leadership and stakeholders.

The two days showdown will end with a World Press Conference and preceded by mother of all procession to the Government House on Tuesday.

The mapped out plan by the secretariat is to visit the school management, families of the deceased students, traditional rulers of each community, injured students at the hospital, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Ekiti State Government, Department of State Security Service and State Police command.

The statement said: “The National Secretariat, notified all affiliate unions, elected and active members of the organization in Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun to mobilise in solidarity with the oppressed students of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

“Kindly note that in mourning the departed comrades and seeking justice on their behalf, no unruly attitude will be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command, has warned that students should desist from unlawful assembly that can worsen the insecurity situation in the state.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, the police said it has discovered through intelligence gathering that a group under the auspices of ‘ex-graduates’ , who are not currently students of any higher Institutions are presently moving into the state with the sole aim of fomenting and precipitating trouble over the FUOYE crisis.

“However, the Police Command is using this medium to warn any One or Group of Person(s) against any Unlawful Assembly with an intent to cause breach of Peace.

“The Police Command has the constitutional mandate to maintain Law and order and also to stop or advice any gathering which it thinks might lead to the break of law and order.

“Furthermore, the police command shall deal decisively with any one or group who takes Law into their hands. Such a person will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly no matter how highly placed”.