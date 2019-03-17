



Fulani leaders in Plateau State have condemned Thursday’s bandits’ attack on herders grazing their cattle near the Nigerian College of Accountancy in Kwal, Bassa Local Government area of the state.

The attack resulted in the loss of not less than 113 cattle to bandits.

The Fulani leaders, in separate statements, described the attack as unprovoked, adding that 81 of the cows were killed, while 32 rustled and 48 others injured.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association (JJFYA) at the weekend said the attackers were “local militants carrying sophisticated weapons”.

MACBAN Chairman in Plateau State, Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, told journalists that: “We have reported the incident to the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) sector 6, and I personally reported to the Commissioner of Police who advised that I take the matter to the DPO for documentation which has been done. The area commander and the DPO have visited the scene and seen for themselves.”

Abdullahi said 48 cows had been injured in the attack but were eventually slaughtered to prevent further loss.

He said the police had called a peace meeting between the Irigwe community and the Fulani, but stressed that the matter of compensation was never brought to the table.

On his part, the National President of Jonde Jam Fulani Youth Association of Nigeria, Saeedu Maikano, said some of the cows had been macheted in a horrifying manner, adding that it was deliberately done to spite the cattle owners.

Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar, confirmed the killing of the cows, saying the incident had occurred around the dam opposite the College of Accountancy in Kwall while the cows were grazing.

Umar said though he could not give the exact number of cows killed and those rustled, the task force was doing everything possible to trail the assailants.