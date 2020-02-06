<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly hacked three policemen to death along the Ugbolu-Illah Road, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at the police checkpoint along the road.

A bricklayer, who did not want to be identified, said the three policemen were trying to stop a motorcycle rider carrying two men, who refused to stop.

He said, “One of the policemen fired at them. The motorcycle rider stopped and the three men moved towards the policemen.





“They shot two policemen and one of them pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death. We rushed the three policemen to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba where they were confirmed dead.”

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said, “Our men were attacked, which led to death of one after saving the lives of a Sienna driver along with two others.

“The case is under investigation.”