



Three people have sustained injuries following a bloody clash between Fulani and Yoruba at Aba Abugudu Market in the Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that two officials of Amotekun and a vigilante were injured during the fight which happened on Monday, March 1.

According to newsmen, the Amotekun operatives identified as Michael Oguntade and Yekini Tijani and the vigilante were trying to break the fight when a Fulani man drew out his cutlass and attacked them and inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them.





Speaking on the development, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd) confirmed the incident.

Olayanju said the security operatives were rushed to the hospital.

Olayanju said; “Our men who were attacked are still in the hospital.

“Fulani man and Yoruba were engaged in a fight at the Aba Agudugu Market. There were two Amotekun corps there and some vigilantes. Our men, (Amotekun) were trying to break the fight.