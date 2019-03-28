<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A tanker laden with petrol on Wednesday allegedly failed brake and rammed into a bus at Immigration Junction, Awka, on the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, killing two persons and leaving several others injured.

The tanker, it was learnt, was coming from Onitsha when it lost control following a brake failure.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the truck, while descending a slope, rammed into the bus loaded with yams, coming from the opposite direction.

“The truck ran into the bus because of the inability of the bus driver to speed off. I suspect that the bus developed some fault.

“One of the occupants of the bus was still trapped in the vehicle before men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, police, Fire Service and Civil Defence were on ground controlling traffic.

Confirming the incident, Staff Officer to the Anambra State FRSC Sector Commander , Ejem Ufiem, said two persons trapped in the vehicle died instantly.

He said others who sustained varying degrees of injury were taken to hospital.

He added, “The crash scene has been cordoned off, while operatives of the NPF, FRSC and NSCDC are combining efforts to control traffic.

“The Anambra State Fire Service is also on ground, cooling the tanker occasionally to prevent explosion.

“Efforts are being made to transload the fuel to another tanker while awaiting FRSC Asaba towing truck to remove the tanker off the road.”

He advised motorists plying the Enugu/Onitsha expressway to be careful and cooperate with traffic officers on duty to avoid recurrence.