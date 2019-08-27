<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

What could have turned into a fatal fire disaster has been averted by the Imo State Police Command and its sister agency, the Ngeria Security and Civil Defence Agency (NSCDC), after a tanker laden with about 30 litres of fuel fell along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

According to an eye witness, the tanker fell while trying to avoid the dangerous spot on the road.

The source disclosed that the timely arrival of the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who equally called the NSCDC team to the scene, averted disaster.

According to Ladodo, a large crowd which gathered at the scene was prevented by the security team from scooping the product overflowing into the gutters.

Ladodo thanked members of the public who supported the security agencies while the risky evacuation of the fuel to another tanker lasted, as well as men of the NSCDC.