An articulated tanker loaded with PMS reportedly fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The tanker was said to have split its content along the drainages, close to Chipex filling station.

There was record of casualties as at time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, PPRO, confirmed the incident.

He advised residents of the area to stay clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

“Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area and fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident,” he said.