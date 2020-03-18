<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned commercial tricycle operators against overloading or risk sanctions.

Mr Jonathan Owoade, the Sector Commander, issued the warning in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Owoade said a decision had been reached during officers management briefing March 17 to clamp down on violators.

He explained that the sector would commence special patrol to refrain tricycle riders from carrying two passengers in the front as such practice regularly contributed to the high turnover of accidents on the roads.





“The sector commander wishes to use this medium as an avenue to enlighten all tricycle riders to desist from carrying overload.

“Overloading of any kind remains an offence, so carrying two passengers in the front of tricycles remains one of the major human factors that aids road traffic crashes.

“The sector commander has directed all operational staff of the command to be up and doing in carrying out their duties.

“They are instructed to ensure clamp down of tricycles that violate the traffic rules as a preventive measure to curb crashes on our roads,” he said.