Assistant Route Commander, Esuku Ikpi, of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River Command, on Thursday declared that the activities of the agency were not punitive but correctional.

Ikpi made the statement in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He said the essence of the operations of FRSC was for the general well-being of Nigerians and not essentially to raise revenue or scare road users.

He said defaulters who were arrested were fined because if people were allowed to do what they liked, there would be total anarchy on the roads.

“We are on the roads to enlighten people but we are also aware that pubic enlightenment without enforcement will amount to entertainment and our officers are not entertainers, so we appeal to motorists to do the right thing.

“There are three factors involved in traffic crashes, the human factor, the environmental factor and the mechanical factor.

“So, drivers should ensure that their vehicles are in order, obey traffic regulations and drive within the stipulated speed limits of any roads.

“Drivers must ensure that they desist from unsafe attitudes such as the use of phones while driving, alcohol and drugs intake and should always wear their seat belts because road crashes are preventable if drivers adhere to safety rules,” he said.

Ikpi who is also a Public Enlightenment Officer for the command added that soon the corps would launch its “ember” months safe driving campaign where officers would be mobilised to work round the clock to effectively patrol the roads during the “ember” months.

“During the “ember” months, we would work for 24 hours.

“Apart from the patrol teams that close by 6p.m., we would have a standby rescue team that would work round the clock due to the impatience associated with the period.

“Our commands in Odukpani, Itigidi, Ikom would be mobilised during this period to ensure safety on our roads.

“For the 24 hours service on our roads, we have a toll free line, 122, that can be called in the case of any emergency and in 15 minutes, our officers would respond,” he said.