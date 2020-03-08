<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps has reacted to the alleged arrest of a vehicle conveying a pregnant woman in labour in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, expressed the corps position in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN gathered that a twitter user took to the microblogging platform to accuse some unidentified officials of the FRSC of puncturing the tyre of a car driven by a lady rushing a pregnant woman in labour to the hospital.

Kazeem noted with dismay the distorted account that has permeated every facet of the social media about the incident.

He said the public needed to note that the matter had been investigated at the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi.

“The driver of the vehicle was invited for preliminary investigations, at the end of which the following findings were made.





“In the first instance, the front seat occupant who was alleged to be pregnant was not wearing her seatbelt at the point of arrest even when the driver persuaded her to comply.

“Secondly, the alleged pregnant woman was not in labour as reported by the media, neither were they rushing to the hospital, but was only given a lift to her destination by the driver.

“Thirdly, the identity of the alleged woman in labour is not known by the driver nor any other person that witnessed the incident.

“Lastly, the tyre was not punctured, but the team leader who carried the act only stopped the driver from escaping.

“We wish to admonish the public to always be constructive and get their facts straight before making such posts, especially when highly delicate and sensitive allegations like this are to be made,” he said.