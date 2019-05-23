<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who were kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen, have regained their freedom.

As at the time of filling this report, details of their freedom were not immediately known as the command refused to issue statement or give information on the release.

It was, however, gathered that the FRSC officers were released on Wednesday and had since reunited with their families.

The abductors were said to have collected a sum of N1.8 million as ransom from their relations before their release.

It was further learnt that another victim in the den of the kidnappers who could not withstand the trauma they were passing through died before the other were freed.

The FRSC officials, simply identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye, were to be on duty when they were abducted at Iwaraja end of Ilesa Akure express way on Sunday.