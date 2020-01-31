<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





It took the prompt response of officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Wednesday night to avert what would have become another horror at Con Oil petrol station, New Market road, near Mr.Biggs, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The petrol station was on fire when the FRSC got a distress call and deployed its officials to the scene, where they used fire extinguishers to fight the fire to a standstill.

FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra State, Andrew Ayodele Kumapayi, said his officials did their best to ensure that the fire did not escalate to other buildings around the petrol station, disclosing that a tanker was discharging fuel at the station as at the time of the inferno .





Also, in accordance with the situation report of the commission on the fire incident as released by the FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Paschal Anigbo, stated, “Information reaching us from the scene of the fire outbreak states that, it was a Keke NAPEP that was gutted by fire.”

According to an eyewitness, a tanker was discharging fuel at Con Oil, near Mr. Bigg’s, along New Market Road, while an attendant was also dispensing fuel to a Keke NAPEP. At some point, the pump caught fire and out of fear the attendant flung the pump and ran for safety.