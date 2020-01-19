<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, confirmed that three persons died in an accident involving an articulated vehicle and a tricycle on Mgbuka-Nkpor road in Onitsha.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told newsmen in Awka, that the accident occurred at about 1.46 p.m.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of the articulated vehicle with no registration number, lost control and rammed into a tricycle (Keke NAPEP), which was conveying three passengers.

He said that four people were involved in the accident but that three persons died, while one other sustained injury.





“The truck, due to brake failure lost control and rammed into the tricycle’ with registration number AAH774 UW. The three passengers in the keke died.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Iyenu mortuary in Ogidi, while the injured person is receiving treatment at the hospital,’’ Kumapaiyi said.

The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on trips to avoid loss of lives.