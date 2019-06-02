<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Sango-Ota Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to exercise patience in trying to get to their various destinations during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

Mr Akeem Gainya, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander, gave the advice in an Interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the Muslims faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Gainya said the advice became necessary because of the increase of vehicular movement during the celebration capable of leading to unnecessary road accidents.

He advised motorists to refrain from reckless driving during the Sallah as the nation was in the rainy season.

“Avoid speeding due to the wet nature of the highways to prevent unnecessary loss of lives. “

”FRSC also wants to enjoin motorists to have consideration for other road users to avoid crashes during the Sallah celebration. “

The unit commander further implored motorists to plan their journey by ensuring their vehicles were in proper condition before embarking on any trips.