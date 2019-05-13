<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that two friends, Umar Farouq and Abdulfatai Sulieman, be remanded in prison for allegedly belonging to a gang of thieves.

According to NAN, the police charged Farouq and Suleiman with criminal conspiracy, theft and belonging to a gang of thieves.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dangana, ordered that Farouq and Sueiman be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin, to enable the police conclude investigation.

He adjourned the case till May 28, for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, informed the court that Farouq and Sueiman were arrested in Oko-Olowo, Ilorin.

Yusuf said that investigation revealed that the accused persons and others at large, belonged to a gang who terrorise residents of Ilorin and environs.

He also said that the police recovered three stolen mobile phones and one laptop from them.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to charge.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 306 of Penal Code Law.