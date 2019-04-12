<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A witness, Suraju Adamu, told a Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Friday that the three-year-old daughter of his friend was better off with her father, Babangida Ahmed.

Testifying in a custody case in the court, Adamu, 40, a tailor, said that the environment where Ahmed’s estranged wife, Zainab Alkasim, lives, was not good for a child to grow in.

“There is an association called Awala in Deidei, Abuja, where Zainab resides and it consists of widows, divorcees and other ladies, which is a bad influence.

“I used to live in that particular area with my family, but I moved out because no reasonable person would allow his child go to there due to the indiscipline and negative influence it may have on children.

“Ahmed is a disciplined man and takes school issues seriously. The three-year-old girl will be better off in Ahmed’s custody,” he said.

NAN reports that Ahmed, in a petition, prayed the court to grant him custody of his three-year-old daughter on grounds of lack of care and bad environmental influence.

Ahmed and Zainab got married in 2015 under Islamic Personal Law, but divorced in 2017.

Since the divorce, the three-year-old daughter had been staying with Zainab and her mother.

After listening to the testimony, the judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, adjourned the case until April 23 for continuation of hearing.