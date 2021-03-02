



A 14-year-old freed student of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, has narrated how she met her father and elder sister in the kidnappers’ den.

In a chat with newsmen, the teenager who gave her name as Habiba (surname) withdrawn, said immediately her father saw her, he recognised her.

The girl, who is from Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara, narrated how bandits invaded their residence three months ago.

Habiba said her father warned her not to disclose his identity to avoid being killed by the gunmen.

He said: “Habiba, are you?”

“Yes daddy, I replied”

“Is every one at home fine,” he asked and I replied too.





He then warned me not to identify him or my sister or else we would all be killed.

“My colleagues who got to understand that he is my father also asked to heed his warning.

“They were kidnapped more than three months ago following a nocturnal raid at our house. They killed my uncle. All efforts to secure the release of my father and sister failed because of the demand for huge amount of money as ransom.

“They inflicted injury on him by cutting him with machete and beatings. When ever I saw them them beating him, I would cry. It was really disturbing. They said they would kill them if ransom is not paid.”

The students were released after four days in captivity.