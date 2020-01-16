<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A journalist, Maxwell Nashan, who worked with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), has been hacked to death in a bush on the outskirts of Vunokilan, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Locals said some female farmers found the victim tied, with his mouth sealed and cuts on his body.

The women then contacted operatives of the civil defence rushed to the scene.

He reportedly died on the way before reaching the hospital, sources said.

One of his colleagues, Fidelis Jocktan, said the victim, who was preparing for his wedding, “was picked by his assailants at his residence in Bachure area.”

“They did not take anything from his house. They took him away and dropped him near the station tied up and unconscious.





“There are signs of beatings and cuts on his body. Some women going to the farm saw him and reported to civil defence operatives at the station who rushed him to hospital,” Mr Jocktan said.

Confirming the development to newsmen, the Adamawa Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Donald Dedan, said Mr Nashan died at the hospital.

Mr Dedan urged the police and other security agencies in the state to fish out the killers.

He decried the growing cases of insecurity, particularly kidnapping and banditry in Adamawa.

When contacted, the Adamawa police command spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get full details.