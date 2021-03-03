



Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, convicted Komolafe Ololade Olajide and Olaniyi Joshua Omobolaji for fraudulent impersonation.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and is punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (iv) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.





They were convicted on separate one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation preferred against them by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Komolafe, 30, who claims to be a graduate of computer science from Osun State University was arrested on January 22, 2021.

In the course of the investigation, a number of incriminating documents were recovered from his email.

Upon arraignment on an amended charge after a plea agreement, he pleaded ‘guilty’.