



A Lagos High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of Lagos socialite, Fred Ajudua, till February 21.

Ajudua is standing trial for allegedly duping retired General Ishaya Bamaiyi, former Chief of Army Staff, in 2012 of $8.4 million when they were both incarcerated at the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons where they were both serving time for different offences.

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, Olalekan Ojo, counsel to the defendant, informed the court presided by Justice Josephine Oyefeso of a pending application.

Ojo further claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is prosecuting the matter, has refused to give them some documents which they requested for.

“Bamaiyi said he sold several houses, received funds from friends and added his personal money which he gave to the defendant that evidence sums up the totality of the case of the FRN.

“Bamaiyi claimed a property was sold in 2005 but it was executed in 1993, as far as we are concerned, you have not given us what we have requested for.

“He also claimed that the defendant visited him several times at the Kirikiri Prisons and we have asked the FRN to produce documents as proof of the visit and they have not provided proof,” Ojo argued.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. S. K Atteh, however, dismissed Ojo’s claims.

He said: “My Lord, the prosecution is willing to oblige them with any document they request for,” Atteh said.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the matter till February 21 for continuation of trial and also to rule on the pending application.

It would be recalled that Ajudua, alongside some accomplices, allegedly approached Bamaiyi and convinced him that he could hire the legal services of Chief Afe Babalola to help secure his freedom, with Bamaiyi allegedly giving Ajudua $8.4million as legal fees.

The law chambers of Afe Babalola and Co, however, issued a disclaimer disassociating itself from the case when the alleged fraud was discovered.

Ajudua is also standing trial in a similar case before Justice Mojisola Dada where he was also alleged to have defrauded a German company of millions of dollars.