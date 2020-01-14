<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fourteen persons on Tuesday escaped death by whiskers in a motor accident along the Onitsha-Awka expressway, Anambra state.

The accident which occurred around Ogidi axis of the road involved a truck belonging to Dangote with registration number, Kano FGE 284 ZS and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Anambra ACA 675 ZP.

An eye witness who identified himself as Ebenezer said the truck was negotiating into a street off the expressway, when the Toyota Hiace bus, approaching with speed, crashed into it.





He said majority of the passengers on board sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State Command, Paschal Anigbo confirmed the incident.

He attributed the accident to brake failure of the bus.

He said, “The passengers of the Bus who sustained injuries of varying degrees have been taken to nearby Iyienu Hospital Ogidi and obstructions caused by the crash cleared.”