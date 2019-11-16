<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Worried by the proliferation of ‘baby factories’ and the scourge of child trafficking in the country, a humanitarian foundation, Live and Love Support Initiative (LLSI), based in Lagos, is set to launch a campaign on the scourge to members of the public.

The group aims to extend the sensitisation campaign to Abeokuta, Ogun State by organising a road walk.

According to the Team Lead of the foundation, Oyindamola Sanusi, the campaign tagged: ”Kick Against Baby Factories And Say No to Child Trafficking” is billed for December 2 and it features a walk from the MKO Abiola Stadium through Kuto Market and other areas in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Sanusi said: ”The issue of ‘baby factories’ which in turn leads to child or human trafficking is getting out of hand. Recently, we read in the papers how the police rescued pregnant young girls and women from the illegal syndicates. Sadly, for the women, poverty is the major reason they went into such. Government alone cannot tackle the scourge. All stakeholders need to come together to fight it headlong.”

Sanusi added that, “As part of our efforts towards enlightening the public, particularly young girls and women on the worrisome issue of ‘baby factories’ in the country which leads to child trafficking, we decided to do a public sensitisation through a road walk on the streets of Abeokuta.

“It is part of our plans to move from one state to the other throughout the federation to sufficiently enlighten the women folk and ensure authorities do something about the menace.”