



Magistrate Njideka Duru of the Magistrate court sitting in Wuse, Abuja has dissociated herself from the criminal charges instituted by Architect Adamu Stephen Okunade against an Abuja based lawyer, James Idih and Otomiewo Ufuoma.

The magistrate who made the declaration in a short ruling on Tuesday said; “I am sending the file back for reassignment to avoid the possibility of being biased. This is because from the line of argument by both lawyers, it is glaring that there will be no headway.

‘’My decision to return the case file is to avoid my emotions taking a greater part of the proceedings. I therefore recuse myself from the matter,’’ Magistrate Duru held.





Okunade had through his lawyer Abiodun Olukere dragged Mr Idih alongside Ufuoma before the magistrate court for allegedly fabricating false evidence against him.

According to Okunade, the defendants had tricked one Moses Isha and Gideon Ajogi into signing witness statements on their behalf to defend a suit against him.

The defendants were said to have sometime in 2018 invited Isha and Ajogi to their office to sign a statement to defend a suit fraudulently fabricated to support a petition with the intention to cause injuries on Arch. Okunade.

He averred that the evidence fabricated against him, a respected member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), was wilfully and intentionally executed with the sole aim to bring the component of his profession to shame.