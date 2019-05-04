<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some soldiers acting on the orders of a foreigner, George Suarez, have brutalised a woman, identified as Diva, for allegedly having a disagreement with Suarez’s wife.

The incident happened on Wednesday on Falilatu Shomade Street, Lekki.

A video clip of the attack, which has gone viral on the Internet, showed Diva groaning with pain.

“See all the body. Even an armed robber; he would not be beaten like this,” a lady filming the video said.

Residents were said to have rushed the victim to a hospital as the case was reported to the police.

The police were reported to have arrested the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he would call back newsmen.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.