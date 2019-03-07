



A football player, Salisu Muhammad, 18, of Yakasai quarters, Kano Municipal local government, has allegedly stabbed his own coach over argument on football.

The deceased, Mujitapha Musa, 30, also of Yakasai quarters, was said to have passed away on the way to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, following the injury he sustained in his chest from a stab by his assailant.

A statement issued by the Police spokesperson, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said the suspect, Salisu Muhammad, who also stabbed and injured one Suleiman Muhammed, 21, was arrested and the knife with which he stabbed the two victims was recovered from him.

The suspect told Chronicles that the problem started about six months ago when he (suspect) made a mistake that led to their loss in a match that the coach considered as a “must win”.

“When I made that blunder, he abused me and abused my parents which made me angry and I threw his jersey and left the field. Ever since then I joined his opponents and opposed them whenever they are having match.

“Last Saturday, they had a match and as usual, I went to oppose their team. He threatened that he will beat me up whenever he caught me. I saw him when people were returning from viewing centre where they watched Elclassico (Madrid vs Barcelona match).’’

The suspect said, his victim suddenly slapped him when they met and began to manhandle him which led him to bring out the knife and stabbed him on the chest.

Meanwhile, the police has also confirmed the arrest of two suspected killers of one Adamu Bala, who was reportedly stabbed to death while performing Asr prayers at Sheka Maidaki quarters of Kumbotso local government area.

The suspects identified as Kamalu Musa and Buhari Umar were arrested by the operatives of the command attached to Kumbotso division last Wednesday before they were transferred on Sunday to the command’s CID division where they are currently being interrogated.

The Police Public Relations Officer Kano Police Command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, told our reporters that the victim was killed at a block industry where he works.

He said the suspects fled after the incident before they were tracked and arrested by the police.

The suspects, however, claimed that they attacked the victim to avenge the injury he inflicted on one of their friends.

According to Kamalu, “there was a time we were living in front of our house he came and attacked one of my friends for an unknown reason and inflicted severe injuries on him, he was hospitalized and because of that we organized ourselves and attacked him with a view to take revenge and we traced him to a block industry where he works and attacked him which led to his eventual death.”

The police spokesman said the all of the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution when investigations are concluded by the police.