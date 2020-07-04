



One Taiwo Akinlusi, popularly known as Sir Tee among his football fans meet his untimely death on Saturday, when his head mistakenly touched a naked wire when he was coming down from the staircase of a plaza where he went to play football betting at Ile-Epo bus stop, Ejigbo.

An eyewitness, Mr. Abiodun Adaranijo, who spoke to newsmen, explained that while coming down the stairs after betting at the plaza, the unsuspecting deceased had touched a naked wire dangling with his head.

Adaranijo said he (the deceased) would have bent his head to avoid the wire but he did not take note of the clumsy dangling wires.

According to Adaranijo, it was not the first time Akinlusi would pass through the staircase and bypass the wire even on that fateful, due to his hurriedness to go back home after placing stakes, he forgot to bend his head to avoid the wire at the spot and mistakenly touched the wire with his head.





The deceased was said to be a footballer playing for Ejigbo All Stars FC.

His corpse was said to have been deposited in the mortuary at Isolo General Hospital.

The chairman of Ailegun Community Development Association (CDA), Barr. Bimbo Olawale, who confirmed the incident, said it was unfortunate, saying the residents have been always warned to be cautious of their electrical wiring to avoid such incidents.

“We always warn people to be security conscious. We tell them that security include anything that can affect human life such as electricity in terms of wiring.

“The incident was an unfortunate one and we pray not to experience such again but we must always be conscious. The incident has affected the power supply in the community, the supply to the area has to be switched off but we have contacted Ikeja Electric to come and fix it.”