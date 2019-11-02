<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the flooding of homes in the Isheri North Residential Scheme in Lagos State, residents have flayed the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over alleged abandonment.

In a letter, dated October 24, 2019, and written to the governor, the residents wondered why the governor had yet to visit the area after weeks of flooding that displaced hundreds of families.

The letter was titled, ‘Flooding of Isheri North Residential Scheme: SOS Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,’ and signed by the residents association’s Chairman, Mrs Funmilola Bisiriyu; and General Secretary, Mr Olalekan Akinyemi.

Since late August when the flooding started in Isheri North Residential Scheme and other areas as a result of heavy rainfall which resulted in the opening of the Oyan Dam, many residents have been forced to leave their homes.

Newsmen who visited the area recently saw how flood had taken over most homes while those remaining in the estate had to use canoes to move to and fro their homes. Cars were seen stuck in floodwaters while many residents reported seeing reptiles like snakes in their homes.

Excerpts from the letter the residents wrote to the governor read, “We the residents of Isheri North Residential Scheme are deeply devastated, distressed and virtually comatose as a result of the perennial flooding of our estate. The 2019 incident is the worst ever and we have been knocked down, flat on our backs!

“Hundreds of families have been displaced and brutally traumatised. No help or succour from anywhere. We are on our own!”

According to the letter, a resident, Mr Manny Philipson, died as he could not be taken to the hospital in time due to the flood.

The residents said the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, with whom they shared boundaries, had assured them that he would assist them.

The Ogun governor was said to have sent a delegation led by the state Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, on October 23, to visit the distressed residents and assess the situation.

However, the residents lamented that Sanwo-Olu had not given them proper attention.

They said, “When will he (Sanwo-Olu) come to our battered community? Of course, he sent a permanent secretary to come and assess the situation; but that is putting the cart before the horse.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Mr Tunji Bello, said the governor had already directed the ministry to meet with the Isheri residents.

“Our people have met their representatives and discussions are ongoing,” he told newsmen via a text message.