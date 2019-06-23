<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alibioba Community at Agbor Technical College, Agbor in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State was thrown into mourning on Friday as flood killed a pastor’s two sons, Testimony and Godwin aged 15 and 11 years respectively.

The flood, occasioned by a torrential rainfall that began around 5pm, was said to have killed the two children.

Testimony was a JSS 1 pupil of Agbor Technical College and his brother, Godwin, was a primary five pupil of Alibioba Primary School.

An eyewitness account noted that the two brothers were returning home from a farm when they mistakenly stepped into a gutter few metres away from their home.

It was gathered that the bereaved father, Revd. Chosen Godday, received a distress call by a teenager in the area who informed him that flood had swept away his two sons.

It was learnt that the father and his two sons rushed home from the farm following weather change. When they got home, the children carried some basins to fetch her rain water.

The eyewitness said Godwin fell into the gutter first and Testimony, in a bid to rescue him, also fell and both were swept away by the flood.

Godday said when his sons went to fetch water, he lay down on the bed to relax but slept off.

He said sobbing, “When I was called, I rushed out to the scene. At Uromi Junction axis, I found a crowd who rescued one of them. I quickly rushed him to the hospital where doctors at the Central Hospital, Agbor, confirmed he was already dead.

“The second boy was discovered on Saturday and he was also already dead.”