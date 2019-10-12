<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hundreds of people living in communities in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have been rendered homeless by flooding.

It was gathered that some of the affected communities included Igbotu; hometown of the mother of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of the local government, Mr Omolewa Ojo, and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr Jimi Kufo.

The flood also affected some other communities, including Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the council area.

A source said many houses were submerged by the flood resulting from persistent rainfalls which began on Sunday. It was learnt that many residents had taken shelter under canopies along the major roads in the towns.

The source said, “All the roads linking the communities including Igbobini-Irele have been cut off, forcing the people to use canoe to move in and out of the communities. The people who are predominantly of Apoi (Yoruba) and Ijaw are now living in churches and schools.”

The Chairman of the local government, Omolewa Ojo, who confirmed the incident, said thousands of the people in the council area were displaced.

“Many of the residents especially children have been trapped in their houses because of the flood,” Ojo stated.

He called on both the Federal and state governments to come to the aid of the people so that the people could lead a normal live.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo, gave an assurance that the State Emergency Management Agency would soon distribute relief materials to the people.

He also cautioned the people of the area against building houses along canals and dumping of refuse on waterways.