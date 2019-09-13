<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six communities in Shiroro and Lapai Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Niger State have been flooded after heavy rains which lasted more than 12 hours.

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ahmed Inga, confirmed this to reporters in Minna, the state capital.

The affected communities are Gurmana, Manta, Bunuku, Gungu, and Falele in Shiroro LGA and Gulu in Lapai LGA.

Although no casualty has been reported, several hectares of farmlands, houses and animals were said to have been destroyed by the flood.

Inga said the agency could not yet quantify the extent of damage done, but report gathered so far showed that the disaster was a serious one.

He, however, revealed that the agency has dispatched officials to the area on the directive of the state governor, Abubakar Bello, for an on the spot assessment of the situation.

“We have dispatched two teams to the areas. For now, I cannot say the extent of damage done, but from reports, it is very serious,” the SEMA boss said.

The latest incident comes less than a month after the flood disaster in Minna which claimed the lives of three persons and destroyed several houses and property.