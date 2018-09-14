Flood has submerged Abuta, a coastal community on the bank of River Niger, in the suburb of Asaba, the Delta State capital, rendering hundreds of residents homeless.

It was gathered that the residents fled to safety when the surging flood entered the community in the early hours of the day when they had just wake up from sleep and preparing for the day’s businesses.

Our correspondent, who visited the community, observed that most of the submerged houses had been deserted by the occupants who were said to have mobilised wooden boats and tricycles to evacuate their property, though no life was lost to the flood.

Meanwhile, a magnificent church building, belonging to Pasture of Life was submerged while two other churches including a Celica Church of Christ and a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church were being threatened by the flood as at press time.

Workers at the Pasture of Life Church were seen dismantling the air conditioners mounted on the walls of the building in an apparent effort to salvage some properties of the church.

A resident of the community, Jonathan Okonkwo, who spoke to newsmen said his apartment had been submerged, adding “If the situation deteriorate, I will relocate to ‘A’ Divisional Police Station with my household to seek refuge.”

Another resident who simply gave his name as James, alleged that authorities of Oshimili South Local Govewrnment area of the state, were insensitive to their plight. He lamented that some people under the guise of revenue collectors came to the area, but “rather than sympathise with us, they told us that they came to enforce tenement rates on behalf of the Oshimili South council.

“They came here and were asking us to pay tenement rates. They even had the effrontery to lock up some houses that were yet to be visited by the flood. How wicked could a government be?”

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the state government has been sensitising Deltans, particularly those living in the coastal areas on the dangers of the impending flood and the need for them to move to higher grounds.