Flood destroys N60 million property in Kano

A downpour, coupled with a whirlwind, which lasted about three hours on Thursday morning destroyed some houses at Kundila Housing Estate opposite the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Zaria Road in Kano State.

Apart from that, several other houses located within the metropolis were also reported to have been submerged by flood, causing an unquantifiable level of destruction, estimated at over N60 million.

Kundila Housing Estate is located within a major drainage, which channels water from Government House, Tarauni, and Hotoro to a wider drainage which meanders freely on both sides of Zaria Road.

According to a resident of the Estate, Mustapha Haruna, the seven-hour downpour imposed untold hardship on the residents, particularly those whose houses were completely submerged, many of whom were only able to salvage some of their property, like television sets, bed and beddings and jewellery.

Mustapha called on the relevant authorities to come to their aid with relief materials.

Efforts to contact the Commissioner for Environment in the state, Kabiru Gestso, for his reaction was unsuccessful but the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Sanusi Na’isa, said the ministry was aware of the development.

According to him, the ministry officials carried out an inspection of the area a few days before the floods, stressing that the drainages were cleared.