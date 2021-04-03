



Four suspected members of a kidnapping gang operating in Isoko area of Delta State have be arrested by operatives of the state police command.

The suspects, one Nwachukwu (24), Oletu Augustine (35), Obi Francis (25) and Udumubra Okema (35) were nabbed in their hideouts in Aradhe and Ozoro communities.

The gang had recently abducted one William Aduwoma, but acting on technical intelligence, operatives trailed the hoodlums to their den in Aradhe forest.

On sighting the security personnel, the hoodlums fled and abandoned the victim who was rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention.





Confirming the arrest of the four suspects, acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said after the rescue of the victim, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali gave a marching order for the suspects to be arrested.

Edafe said through swift intelligence gathering Nwachukwu, Augustine and Francis of Aradhe community, and Okema of Owhelogbo Road, Ozoro, were apprehended.

“They have all confessed to be members of the gang that kidnap the said William Aduwoma who was earlier rescued by the police.

“Infinix Phone and car key, belonging to the victim were recovered from them. Also recovered were daggers and charms.

“Effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing members of the gang, and in no time, they will be arrested and brought to book,” Edafe assured.