



A notorious kidnap kingpin, Usman Hassan, who escaped from Oyo State after killing one of his gang’s victims, has been arrested in Ogun State.

Usman and his accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State after they had kidnapped a farm owner at Solalu village, collected ransom and subsequently killed him

He sneaked into Ogun State for cover and proceeded to recruit other Fulani men into a fresh kidnap ring, which he formed in the State.

It was learnt detectives from Ogun State Police Command stormed his hideout in Imala area and arrested him when they got the information about his activity from those he had tried to recruit into his kidnapping enterprise.





The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, explained Usman had told detectives he conspired with his biological brother, one Tahiru Usman and others to kidnap their victim in Akinyele area of Ibadan and killed the victim after collecting ransom.

According to him, the gang members were afraid that the victim could identify them later if spared.

Usman would be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for onward transfer to Oyo State Command where he will be prosecuted.