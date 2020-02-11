<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An officer in the Nigerian Army, Major Akeem Oseni, who was convicted by a General Court Martial in Abuja and escaped from court premises, has been caught in Benin Republic.

Oseni, who is one of three army personnel jailed on Friday for 10 years over the death of a Lance Corporal, Benjamin Collins, was arrested on Monday at the Cotonou International Airport around 2pm.

He told court officials he was going to use the toilet before he escaped while the Nigerian Army launched a manhunt and sent a signal to all its units and formations to arrest him.





The army signal had noted that the police and the Department of State Services had been informed and they had joined the search.

“The escapee officer has been arrested in the Cotonou International Airport around 2pm while waiting to board a Cote D’Ivoire airline by 5pm to the United States; same is currently in the custody of the Benin Republican Force and awaiting international protocols for repatriation back to Nigeria,” a statement by the Army said.