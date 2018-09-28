The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed that two young males died in a flash flood that ravaged an agrarian village, Ezema Olo community of Ezeagu Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday in Enugu, adding that two other young males were rescued from the flood.

Amaraizu said that incident happened about 7 p.m. on the fateful day.

“It was gathered that the incident which occurred at Imeama in Ezema Olo community on the said date in the evening was said to have had four young men involved.

“They were later identified as Inyama Uchenna, Friday Okemiri, Ikenna Mbam and Chika Mbam, all within the age bracket of 20 and 21 respectively.

“It was alleged that they were working for someone in her farm before being allegedly carried away by a flash flood after the downpour to nearby Owon River of Ezeagu.

“It was gathered that Uchenna Inyama and Friday Okemiri were rescued just as the corpses of Chika Mbam and Ikenna Mbam were later recovered and released to their relations,“ he said.

According to the police image maker, the relations of the two deceased come from Agubata Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Amaraizu said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.