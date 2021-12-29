The Olusegun Obasanjo Gold Club Course in Igbere, Abia State, Southeastern Nigeria, has been gutted by fire.

A former Governor of the Southeastern State and serving Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu confirmed the incident Tuesday on his official Facebook account.

Kalu who is the current Senate Chief Whip explained that the facility which is located at Igbere, his country home was mistakenly burnt last Sunday by hunters.

“The Olusegun Obasanjo Golf course located in my country home caught fire on Sunday.

“Some villagers were hunting in the bush near the golf field and the fire they litted extended to the golf,” Senator Kalu who is currently at his country home to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities disclosed.

While thanking the security agencies and Igbere vigilante group for their prompt intervention which forestalled further damage, Kalu appealed to all golfers who would have loved to come to the Course and play especially this yuletide to exercise patience, pending the renovation of the sports facility.

Senator Kalu noted, but for the quick intervention of security agencies and Igbere Vigilante, his home could have been affected by the inferno.